India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma doesn’t believe in setting long-term goals as they only add to the pressure and stress.

“Over the years, I’ve realised that long term goals won’t help you in anyway, on the contrary it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months who is it against, what can I do best,” Rohit told Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

“Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future,” he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the normal life upside down globally. All professional cricket events have either been cancelled or postponed with uncertainty over two major competitions – IPL and Men’s T20 World Cup – remaining.

Rohit isn’t looking to far ahead into the future and just hopes international cricket resumes soon enough so he can get back onto the field.

“In the upcoming years, I hope we get the opportunity to play cricket, as we don’t know when we will play again. When we resume playing cricket, we will have to see what’s coming our way – whether its T20 World Cup or IPL. we even had a big bilateral series against Australia planned we will have to analyse and see who we are playing against,” he said.