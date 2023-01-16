Forever Grateful And Indebted: Rishabh Pant Posts Heartfelt Post For His Rescuers

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on December 29, 2022. His car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was saved in the nick of time by two Haryana Roadways employees, a bus driver and a conductor.

After 16 days Rishabh Pant has finally responded to all the wishes by the fans. He took to social media and thanked all the fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for the wishes, BCCI and Jay Shah as well for their support.

He posted a special post to thank his rescuers, who helped him in the aftermath of the car accident.