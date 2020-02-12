Former Australia captain Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly have announced that they will divorce after seven years of marriage. The couple on Wednesday issued a joint statement together announcing that they have split amicably.

“After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to separate as a couple, amicably,” the statement read.

“With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter.”

According to reports in the Australian media, the couple separated five months ago, with Clarke moving out of their home in Vaucluse before relocating to the pair’s Bondi beachfront pad, worth $8 million.

The Australian’s Media Diary revealed the pair have negotiated a financial settlement without going through the courts and set in place co- parenting arrangements. The divorce is reportedly worth approximately $40 million.

Kyly Clarke, 38, will continue to occupy the Vaucluse property with their four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

Besides the joint statement, both Michael and Kyly have said that they will be making “no further comment” about the situation. “We’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support we’ve had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives,” it read.

The couple married in a secret ceremony at the six-star Wolgan Valley Resort in the Blue Mountains in 2012. In 2015 they welcomed daughter Kelsey-Lee.

Clarke played in 115 Tests and scored 8643 runs, including 28 centuries. He lead Australia to 5-0 Ashes whitewash in 2013/14 and a World Cup title, before retiring from international cricket in 2015.