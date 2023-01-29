Former BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly's Huge Advice To Rahul Dravid And Rohit Sharma
Team India will be concentrating more on one-day internationals in 2023 as it prepares them for the 50-over World Cup, they'll be later this year. The Men in Blue began the year with consecutive clean sweep ODI series victories over Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
New Delhi: Team India will be concentrating more on one-day internationals in 2023 as it prepares them for the 50-over World Cup, they'll be later this year. The Men in Blue began the year with consecutive clean sweep ODI series victories over Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The senior players consistently getting runs is currently the team's biggest advantage. Recently, both Virat and Rohit have scored centuries, and the younger players are also scoring a lot of runs. The Indian team is unquestionably the tournament's overwhelming favorite based on the most recent results. In the meantime, Sourav Ganguly has offered important guidance to the team management. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have been asked to stick with the same group of players who have been performing well recently by the former chief of the BBCI. "India can never be a weak team. A country that has so much talent can never be a weak team. Half of the players don't even get a chance. I would want Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and the selectors to hold on to the same team till the World Cup," Ganguly said in an interview with Sports Tak. "When they reach the World Cup, they should play without any baggage. They should play fearless cricket, it doesn't matter if they win the trophy or not. The team which has Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja will come back can never be bad," he added.
Also Read
- Former BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly's Huge Advice To Rahul Dravid And Rohit Sharma
- R Ashwin Makes A Big Statement On Rohit Sharma's Dip In Form 'There's Nothing To Question'
- Misbah Ul Haq Gives A Blunt Verdict On Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Debate
- WATCH: Mohammed Siraj's Old Video Thanking Virat Kohli Goes Viral After He Become World's No.1 Bowler
- Hardik Pandya Meets MS Dhoni In Ranchi Ahead Of IND-NZ T20I Series Opener, Pictures Goes Viral
Also Read More News ›
- Former BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly's Huge Advice To Rahul Dravid And Rohit Sharma
- R Ashwin Makes A Big Statement On Rohit Sharma's Dip In Form 'There's Nothing To Question'
- Misbah Ul Haq Gives A Blunt Verdict On Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Debate
- WATCH: Mohammed Siraj's Old Video Thanking Virat Kohli Goes Viral After He Become World's No.1 Bowler
- Hardik Pandya Meets MS Dhoni In Ranchi Ahead Of IND-NZ T20I Series Opener, Pictures Goes Viral
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
27 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 27 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
New Zealand beat India by 21 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Advertisement
COMMENTS