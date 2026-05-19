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Former CSK legend calls Ishan Kishan a ‘Massive Asset’ after match-winning knock vs Chennai Super Kings

Former CSK star Ambati Rayudu has lavished huge praise on Ishan Kishan after SRH seal a crucial win over Chennai Super Kings and qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 19, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Published On May 19, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 19, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu praised the temperament and versatility of Ishan Kishan after the keeper-batter played a key role in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s must-win five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings that ensured their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

On a difficult pitch at Chepauk, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 70-ball 47 that saw him stitch a 75-run match-winning partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the Sunrisers Hyderabad after they lost both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the start of their run chase.

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It was stopping and turning and I think he was the man who stepped up and he has stepped up on a number of tough wickets this season,” Rayudu said on ESPNCricinfo Timeout show.

Also Read: Pat Cummins credits THIS star for SRH’s victory over CSK in IPL 2026, his name is…

Rayudu praises Kishan’s versatility

It tells us that Ishan Kishan is so versatile. He is somebody that can attack and he can also hold an innings when it is not good. He’s a fantastic asset to have,” he added.

Rayudu also talked about the growth of the keeper-batter this season, stating that he can “hit in the gaps” and has “led the team when Pat Cummins has been off“.

‘He has all the composure and awareness’: Former CSK star

It’s because I feel he is now becoming a massive, massive asset for whatever team he’s playing for and he stepped up wonderfully. He plays second fiddle to Klaasen when needed and picks his pockets of any gaps that he gets. He is not throwing his bat at everything, he is aware of where they are trying to bowl away from him. He has all that composure and awareness to hit the gaps.”

Meanwhile, Klaasen played a valuable knock of 47 off 26 deliveries, underlining his importance to SRH’s middle order, as he ascended to the top of the Orange Cap standings after his effort.

Also Read: Despite losing the match against SRH, Ruturaj Gaikwad hails Chepauk crowd for…

Cummins reaches major T20 milestone

Sunrisers completed the chase with an over to spare, finishing on 16 points from 13 matches. Earlier, CSK were restricted to 180/7, with Dewald Brevis contributing an aggressive 44 but Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with 3/28, and also reaching his milestone of 200 T20 wickets.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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