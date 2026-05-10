Former CSK legend calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a ‘box-office player’, backs him for India in all three formats

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making strong waves in the IPL 2026 season with his fearless stroke play, and now even veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed him for the highest level of cricket, including all three formats.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener has impressed everyone with his attacking approach, taking on some of the biggest fast bowlers in world cricket without hesitation. His fearless intent has quickly made him one of the most talked-about young players in the tournament.

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Ashwin full of praise for Sooryavanshi

Speaking on JioStar, Ashwin said he would love to see the youngster play across formats for India if he continues his current trajectory.

He highlighted the teenager’s bold mindset and ability to dominate top-quality bowling attacks.

“He is taking every bowler down. I wouldn’t mind watching him in a Test match, and I wouldn’t mind watching him in all three formats of the game. Get him onto cricket grounds, get people coming along, because he is going to entertain you.

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“He is leaving no stone unturned, putting every ounce of force he can into the cricket ball. The way he played, even in the U-19 World Cup final, putting everything together, he is looking like a box-office player.

“There are very few windows in your cricketing career where you can absolutely enjoy your cricket, and he is only 15 years old. I think we should just let him be,” Ashwin said on JioStar.

‘Let him play freely’: Ashwin on Rajasthan Royals’ approach

Ashwin also felt that Rajasthan Royals should avoid putting extra pressure on the youngster at such an early stage of his career.

According to him, Sooryavanshi should be allowed to continue playing natural, fearless cricket rather than being burdened with expectations.

Backed to thrive with experienced support

He further pointed out that the young batter is already surrounded by experienced players in the squad, which should help him develop without pressure.

“There is no point asking him to do things he shouldn’t be doing at this stage of his career. He has experienced players like Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Donovan Ferreira to follow. He shouldn’t be the one carrying that burden.

“If he can give them flying starts, then with the batting line-up they have, they should be winning games like those comfortably,” added Ashwin.

Sooryavanshi continues fearless IPL run

Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form this season, playing aggressive cricket from the very start of his innings. He has taken on bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj with confidence and clean hitting.

His latest dismissal came against Siraj, who got him out with a short ball on Saturday night, but only after the youngster had already entertained fans with another powerful six.

With his fearless approach and growing reputation, the teenage opener continues to be one of the most exciting young talents to watch this IPL season.

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