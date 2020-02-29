The ‘outside’ voices have started to grow louder as Virat Kohli and Co. once again put up an ordinary batting performance in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand on Saturday. The top-ranked side in Test cricket – India were bundled out for 242 runs on the opening day of the second Test at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Criticizing India for their poor batting performance in the must-win encounter, former England captain Michael Vaughan tears into Kohli and Co after their meek show in Christchurch.

Expressing his views on his official Twitter handle, Vaughan said that India need to start winning in England and New Zealand to be counted among the greatest teams ever to play cricket. He wrote: “NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air … They can’t be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England .. #NZvsIND”

Inviting India to bat first on a green top, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets to bowl out India for 242. For visitors, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari scored half-centuries but failed to convert them into big scores as the hosts dominated the proceedings on the first day.

Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja failed with the bat and were dismissed in single digits scores. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was once again given the nod ahead of Wriddhiman Saha, manage only 12 runs.

NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air … They can’t be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England .. #NZvsIND Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 29, 2020

Skipper Kohli’s poor form continued as he once again became Tim Southee’s bunny as the pacer dismissed him for the record 10th time in international cricket.

In response to India’s total, New Zealand were 63/0 at Stumps on day one. Opener Tom Latham and Tom Blundell mixed caution with aggression as they blunted out the Indian pace attack easily in the final session. India, on the other hand, had earlier lost six wickets in the session after Tea from 194/4, they went to 242 all-out in no time.

India had earlier lost the opening Test vs New Zealand at Basin Reserve by 10 wickets after twin batting failures.