Former English Premier League Football Player Gives Epic Reaction To Babar Azam’s Tweet For Virat Kohli

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has received a lot of applause from all over the world after showing his support to India’s Virat Kohli. The former Indian cricket team captain has been going through a rough patch in his cricketing career at the moment. Virat Kohli has been waiting for the 71st century of his international career for a while now and it looks like a far cry at the moment as he has not been able to score even a half-century in the last few innings. Babar Azam came out in Virat Kohli’s support a few days back and, now a former English Premier League player also praised the Pakistani player for his gesture towards arch-rival.

The former Indian captain failed to score big runs in the last match as well as he got out for 16 runs off 25 balls in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against England. “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli,” tweeted Babar Azam after the second ODI of the three-match series against England.

Legend! Love this ?? Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) July 14, 2022

Babar Azam has been compared to Virat Kohli for a while now and both the players have huge respect for each other on and off the field. Now, former English Premier League player Yannick Bolasie has lauded Babar Azam’s gesture towards the Indian player and said a response from Virat Kohli would have been great as the sport improves ties between both teams. He responded to Babar Azam’s tweet by writing, “Legend! Love this.”

Apart from the football player, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi also lauded Babar Azam’s gesture towards the Indian player. Virat Kohli will hope to get back in form in the third and final ODI match of the series against England on Sunday.