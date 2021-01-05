Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is stable and will be discharged from a Kolkata hospital tomorrow days after undergoing angioplasty following a mild heart attack on Saturday. Ganguly was diagnosed with the 'Triple vessel disease' and may have to undergo a second angioplasty at a later stage. <p></p> <p></p>Noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty arrived early Tuesday in Kolkata, took the decision after a meeting with a team of nine doctors which was formed to look after the batting great. <p></p> <p></p>"Sourav Ganguly is fit and he can get back to normal life as it was. He can be discharged tomorrow," Dr Shetty said. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. <p></p> <p></p>The 48-year-old was working out at his residence in Behala on Saturday when he suffered a sudden blackout following which he was rushed to a hospital. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, also a former president of the BCCI, visited the hospital to see Ganguly and expressed hope he will soon return to his normal life. <p></p> <p></p>BCCI secretary Jay Shah also met him. <p></p> <p></p>"Dada is a hero of the country. He has seen a lot of ups and downs in cricket and defeated his opponents numerous times. He will do the same this time," Thakur said. <p></p> <p></p>"Sourav was smiling when I met him today. He appeared fine and I know he will be back to his normal life soon and will play an important role in taking Indian cricket to the next level. He has to play a very vital role, first in the BCCI and then in several other fields for the country," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly is widely regarded as one of the finest captains to have led India.