Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is stable and will be discharged from a Kolkata hospital tomorrow days after undergoing angioplasty following a mild heart attack on Saturday. Ganguly was diagnosed with the ‘Triple vessel disease’ and may have to undergo a second angioplasty at a later stage.

Noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty arrived early Tuesday in Kolkata, took the decision after a meeting with a team of nine doctors which was formed to look after the batting great.

“Sourav Ganguly is fit and he can get back to normal life as it was. He can be discharged tomorrow,” Dr Shetty said.

Ganguly had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

The 48-year-old was working out at his residence in Behala on Saturday when he suffered a sudden blackout following which he was rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, also a former president of the BCCI, visited the hospital to see Ganguly and expressed hope he will soon return to his normal life.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also met him.

“Dada is a hero of the country. He has seen a lot of ups and downs in cricket and defeated his opponents numerous times. He will do the same this time,” Thakur said.

“Sourav was smiling when I met him today. He appeared fine and I know he will be back to his normal life soon and will play an important role in taking Indian cricket to the next level. He has to play a very vital role, first in the BCCI and then in several other fields for the country,” he added.

Ganguly is widely regarded as one of the finest captains to have led India.