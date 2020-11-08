Former India Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Tests Negative For COVID-19

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday informed that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Gambhir took to Twitter to share the news.

“Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe,” Gambhir said in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1325318947369934853

Gambhir decided to enter self-isolation on Friday after ‘someone’ at his home tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Gambhir retired from professional cricket in 2018. He was an integral part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. He scored 75 against Pakistan in the final of the 2007 tournament and 97 in the final of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

He played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India, scoring 4,154, 5,238 and 932 runs respectively.

Gambhir also shared huge success in cash-rich Indian Premier League as he led Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles, in 2012 and 2014.

After hanging his boots, Gambhir is now trying his hands in the cricket commentary field.

Gambhir, who is very vocal about his views, recently criticize Rishabh Pant after strings of poor performances in ongoing Indian Premier League. The veteran Indian opener said that flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman can never be MS Dhoni as he has to be Rishabh Pant to succeed at the big stage.

“First of all, you have to stop saying that Rishabh Pant is the next MS Dhoni. That is one thing which media needs to stop doing it. The more media talks about it, the more Rishabh Pant starts thinking on those chances. He can never be MS Dhoni. He has to be Rishabh Pant,” Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo.