Former India cricketer guide 14-year-old star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for IPL 2026 pressure, says ‘Don’t let…

Irfan Pathan shares a crucial warning for sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026, highlighting the pressure and need for guidance at a young age.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan has asked everyone to be careful with 14-year-old batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He said it’s very important for the young left-hander not to let big success or failure affect his mind.

Vaibhav is not even 15 yet, but he has already done amazing things in cricket. Last season he hit the fastest century by any Indian in IPL history (101 off just 35 balls) while playing for Rajasthan Royals. RR have retained him for IPL 2026.

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He also won Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final in the 2026 Men’s U19 World Cup, which India won.

Irfan Pathan on guiding the young talent

Irfan said Vaibhav needs proper guidance at this age because he has a very long career ahead.

“It is very important for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not to let success or failure get to his head. It’s quite a sensitive age because he is just about 15 years old. At this stage, he potentially has a 20-year professional career ahead of him.

“In today’s time, where longevity is not always a priority and careers can be short, you can still achieve a lot in 6 to 8 years. But Vaibhav could have a much longer journey. Naturally, it is important that someone consistently stays with him as a guide, a good mentor who can support him over time, the role Rahul Dravid played last year,” said Pathan on JioStar.

Keep improving to beat opposition plans

Irfan also said Vaibhav must keep getting better so teams cannot easily stop him.

“At the same time, he must keep improving his game constantly. It is possible that this season, teams may plan against him, like bowling consistently outside the off stump and keeping the ball away from his reach.

“He will need to counter that, even if it comes with the risk of getting out. Also, he might face the same challenges that Abhishek Sharma did, different types of bowling and constant variations in pace, so how he adapts and finds ways to score in those situations will be key.“

Aakash Chopra on handling pressure in IPL

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said Vaibhav’s fearless style is good, but he must stay consistent in the tough IPL environment.

“If the first one is there to be hit, I will go for it’ is a very good philosophy. But if it happens three times that you go for the first ball and, God forbid, you don’t connect properly and get out, that is when problems start. The IPL is a different beast.

“They may not say it in as many words, but it reminds me of my playing days in England, where if you have one or two off days back-to-back, someone would come up and say, ‘Bro, time to earn your money,’ because you are being paid to score runs. That thought lingers on your mind, that you are getting paid to perform, and the IPL has a similar dynamic.

“He got some exposure last year, when Rahul Dravid was there as well, and you could see tears in his eyes after getting out in one of the games. This time, there are expectations, and he will carry that burden. Even though we are talking about him, saying that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will come and score runs, so in that regard, it is a huge season for him,” he added.