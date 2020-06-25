Former India allrounder Robin Singh has been fined and his car impounded for allegedly breaching lockdown rules in Chennai on Thursday. Singh was reportedly out for purchasing vegetables in his car when he was caught by police officials for the alleged violation.

He was fined for Rs 500 while his car has been taken to Shastri Nagar police station, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Chennai is in the midst of strict lockdown restriction from June 19 to June 30 as part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. As per the rules, people have been advised to move within two kilometres of their residences for purchasing essentials.

Singh played 1 Test and 136 ODIs for India and was part of their 1999 ODI World Cup squad.

He scored over 2,300 runs and took 69 wickets during his international career between 1989 and 2001.

After calling time on his playing career, the 56-year-old turned to coaching and has been associated with the Indian cricket team as fielding coach.