Former <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india-cricket-team">India</a> international and domestic giant <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/wasim-jaffer">Wasim Jaffer</a> has called time on his illustrious cricketing career on Saturday. Jaffer's career spanned over two decades after he made his first-class debut in 1996. <p></p> <p></p>He played 31 Tests between 2000 and 2008, scored 1944 runs at 34.10 including five centuries and 11 fifties. He's one of the few India batsmen to have scored a double-century in West Indies. He also played in two ODIs, both against South Africa in 2006. <p></p> <p></p>"First of all, I would like to thank The Almighty Allah, who gave me the talent to play this beautiful game. I'd like to also thank my family - my parents and brothers for encouraging me to pursue the sport as a profession and my wife, who left a cosy life of England to create a lovely home for our children and me," the 42-year-old said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>Jaffer made his name in domestic cricket where he became the first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy - India's top-flight first-class competition. In 260 first-class matches, he scored a whopping 19410 runs at 50.67 including 57 centuries, 91 half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p>In 118 List A matches, he scored 4849 runs including 10 centuries and 33 half-centuries at 28. <p></p> <p></p>"A special thanks to all my coaches, right from my school days to professional cricket, for helping me polish my skills. A heartfelt thanks to the selectors who showed faith in me," said Jaffer who continues to be the highest run-getter in Ranji history. <p></p> <p></p>He played the majority of his professional career for Mumbai before moving to Vidarbha. <p></p> <p></p>"My gratitude to all the captains I played under and all my colleagues from whom I learnt so much about the game and shared some lifelong memories. I would also like to thank all the support staff who were a constant pillar of support in my long journey," Jaffer said.