Former India international and domestic giant Wasim Jaffer has called time on his illustrious cricketing career on Saturday. Jaffer’s career spanned over two decades after he made his first-class debut in 1996.

He played 31 Tests between 2000 and 2008, scored 1944 runs at 34.10 including five centuries and 11 fifties. He’s one of the few India batsmen to have scored a double-century in West Indies. He also played in two ODIs, both against South Africa in 2006.

“First of all, I would like to thank The Almighty Allah, who gave me the talent to play this beautiful game. I’d like to also thank my family – my parents and brothers for encouraging me to pursue the sport as a profession and my wife, who left a cosy life of England to create a lovely home for our children and me,” the 42-year-old said in a statement.

Jaffer made his name in domestic cricket where he became the first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy – India’s top-flight first-class competition. In 260 first-class matches, he scored a whopping 19410 runs at 50.67 including 57 centuries, 91 half-centuries.

In 118 List A matches, he scored 4849 runs including 10 centuries and 33 half-centuries at 28.

“A special thanks to all my coaches, right from my school days to professional cricket, for helping me polish my skills. A heartfelt thanks to the selectors who showed faith in me,” said Jaffer who continues to be the highest run-getter in Ranji history.

He played the majority of his professional career for Mumbai before moving to Vidarbha.

“My gratitude to all the captains I played under and all my colleagues from whom I learnt so much about the game and shared some lifelong memories. I would also like to thank all the support staff who were a constant pillar of support in my long journey,” Jaffer said.