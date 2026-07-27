Former India selector concerned over Abhishek Sharma’s failures, questions Sanju Samson’s omission

New Delhi: India may have taken an unassailable lead in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, but not every player has enjoyed a successful tour. While several young batters have impressed, Abhishek Sharma has struggled to make an impact at the top of the order. His poor run has now caught the attention of former India captain and selector Kris Srikkanth, who believes the left-hander needs to change his approach before it starts affecting his place in the side.

Srikkanth worried about Abhishek Sharma’s poor run

Abhishek has managed scores of just 1 and 8 in the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe. In both innings, he looked to attack from the start but lost his wicket while trying to force the pace.

Srikkanth admitted that he is concerned about the opener’s recent performances and said the youngster should consider spending a little more time at the crease before going for big shots.

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“I am concerned for Abhishek Sharma. I don’t know what is happening with him all of a sudden. I hope he comes good. He has to find another way of scoring runs. Or the other way out is to probably cool down for a few balls. He is one guy who can always make up. You play at 100 strike rate for a while and then take it to 200 rather than throwing it away,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Former India captain questions Sanju Samson’s absence

Srikkanth also questioned the team’s selection policy and wondered why Sanju Samson was left out despite being one of India’s standout performers in the T20 World Cup.

According to him, if Abhishek is being given a long run despite struggling, then Samson deserves similar backing.

“From the World Cup, his international track record has not been very good except for a few knocks. Samson was the MVP of the World Cup. Why does he not get the chance, and Abhishek gets chances like this? It is a very valid question. Abhishek is getting a long rope, so why not Samson? Why is this happening with one player and not with the other?” he asked further.

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Abhishek yet to find consistency after World Cup

Abhishek has shown flashes of brilliance in international cricket but has struggled to produce consistent performances over the last few series.

He scored 141 runs in eight matches during the T20 World Cup, with his best performance coming in the final. After that, he had mixed outings against Ireland and England before continuing his lean patch in Zimbabwe.

The opening batter now faces added pressure to bounce back quickly and cement his place in India’s T20I setup.

Samson still waiting for another opportunity

Sanju Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament during India’s T20 World Cup triumph, lost his place in the playing XI after a few low scores against Ireland and England.

Although he returned for the fifth T20I against England, he failed to make a significant contribution and was not included in the squad for the Zimbabwe tour. The Indian team management has not clarified whether Samson was rested or dropped, but he remains part of India’s squad for the upcoming Asian Games.

With the debate over team selection growing louder, all eyes will be on how India manages its top-order options in the coming T20I assignments.

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