Former India star blasts Team India for BENCHING Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against Ireland

India’s decision to keep teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the sidelines during the T20I series against Ireland continues to divide opinion. After the 15-year-old watched both matches from the dugout as India suffered a surprise 2-0 series defeat, several former cricketers have questioned the team management’s selection strategy ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani believes the selectors and team management missed a golden opportunity in Ireland, while ex-spinner Maninder Singh has also backed the youngster to feature in the playing XI. However, former selector Saba Karim feels the Indian think-tank has a clear plan for Sooryavanshi’s international debut.

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Syed Kirmani calls Ireland decision a mistake

Sooryavanshi was widely expected to make his India debut during the two-match series in Belfast after earning his maiden call-up on the back of a sensational IPL season. But despite India’s defeat in the opening game, the teenager was once again left out of the playing XI for the second T20I.

Kirmani admitted he was surprised by the decision and felt India should have trusted the youngster.

“Indeed, it was a mistake to not play him against Ireland. I was really surprised not to see him in the second T20I after India had lost the first one against Ireland. And we all saw what happened. We should show more resolve in including him in the India XI rather than letting him sit in the dressing room for the entire duration of the match,” said Kirmani.

The 1983 World Cup winner also described Sooryavanshi as one of the most exciting young players in Indian cricket.

“He is a super talent. He is an entertainer. I see cricket because of him. They are marketing this series around him. See the broadcasters… we see him in trailers but not in the main movie, what is this?” Kirmani said.

Saba Karim expects debut soon

While Kirmani and Maninder criticised India’s selection decisions, former selector Saba Karim believes there is no need to panic.

Karim feels the Indian team management has already mapped out a plan for Sooryavanshi and expects the teenager to receive his opportunity during the England series.

“The Indian think-tank must be having a definite plan for his debut. I do not think it was a mistake not playing him (against Ireland). I’m sure, we will be seeing his debut pretty soon.”

Former India spinner Maninder Singh also feels the team management cannot ignore the youngster for much longer.

With the Ireland tour now over, attention shifts to the five-match T20I series against England, beginning on Wednesday at Chester-le-Street.