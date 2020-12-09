Parthiv Patel, the former India wicketkeeper-batsman, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Patel made his international debut in 2002 and went on to play 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20Is for India.

He scored 1,706 runs across formats including 10 half-centuries. Besides, he took 93 catches and effected 19 stumpings as well.

The 35-year-old made the announcement on his Twitter account thanking BCCI and former India captain Sourav Ganguly for showing faith in him.

“On this day, as I pause and reflect to assess how far I have come, the biggest wish I have is for my father to have been standing beside me, at the closure of my journey as a cricket player, as he has thru most of my life and career. Today, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket, and as I bring down the curtains on this 18 year old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude toward many,” Patel said in a statement.

He continued, “The BCCI showed a generous amount of confidence and faith in a 17 year old boy to play for India. I have enormous gratitude towards them for being a guiding force and hand holding me, in the formative years of my young career.”

Patel made his India debut during a Test against England in 2002, under the captaincy of current BCCI president Ganguly. “I’m thankful to all the captains I have played under. I’m especially indebted to Dada, my first captain, who showed immense faith in me,” he added.

Parthiv was unlucky as his career coincided with the rise of the legendary MS Dhoni who went on to carve storied career as a player and as a captain.

He represented Gujarat in the domestic circuit and won Ranji Trophy as captain during the 2016-17 season

“I feel privileged to have been in the company of and learnt from some stellar teammates, a lot of whom I can call friends today. In the same breath I must admit players on the opposing team have been as inspiring and taught me well,” he said.

Patel also played 139 matches in the IPL scoring 2848 runs including 13 half-centuries. He represented the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore among others.

I want to thank the IPL team franchises and their owners who made we a part of their teams and looked after me well,” he said.

“All the coaches who I have trained under from the beginning until now, I have so much gratitude towards you for teaching me and helping me stay true to the game. The physios and trainers who have been instrumental to my fitness and worked hard to regain health while nursing injuries,” he added.