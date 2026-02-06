Former Indian coach Paras Mhambrey impressed by THIS Indian star for his bowling performance

Former Indian coach Paras Mhambrey praises the star Indian bowler for his great bowling performance. Have a look and find out in this news.

India wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy’s relentless accuracy, pace and subtle variations are the factors which make him a very challenging bowler for batters to face, feels former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Since his return to international cricket in October 2024, Chakaravarthy has been bamboozling batters with his mystery spin and tight lines that offer little margin for error.

In the lead-up to the upcoming mega event, Chakaravarthy has taken at least one wicket in each of his last 13 innings. The streak is bettered only by Arshdeep Singh, who claimed wickets in 17 consecutive T20I innings between 2024 and 2025.

Team India’s key bowler’s performance vs South Africa

Since the T20I series win in South Africa in 2024, Chakravarthy has picked up at least one wicket in 24 of his last 25 innings. Chakravarthy’s impact is unmatched, as he is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is post the last World Cup with 57 scalps, ahead of New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy (48), Pakistan duo of Mohammad Nawaz (44) and Abrar Ahmed (44) and Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain (42).

Paras Mhambrey hails Chakravarthy for his bowling

”It’s about the lines and the lengths that he goes. He’s always challenging the stumps all the time, right? So as a batter, the margin of error is pretty less. If you miss it, if you’re still going to go and play your shots and you miss it, most likely you’re going to be in trouble – getting leg-before or bowled – and that’s what is happening out here.

”The other bit is, obviously, people aren’t able to pick his variations. That’s become a challenge because it’s so subtle. It’s not like a very big change in the way that changes in his run-up or the delivery style, whatever. The third bit is the pace that he bowls, right? It’s one bit that you can’t do against him. Generally, what you do against a spinner is you use your feet.

”I think with the speed that he bowls, he doesn’t allow you to step out. So as a batter, that one of the couple of shots that may take the pressure off is not available to you. Then, as a batter, you need to look at other options,” Mhambrey told IANS in an exclusive conversation on Friday.

With conventional options unavailable, batters are forced into high-risk strategies that often play into Chakaravarthy’s hands. ”You need to look at a straight hit, where you expect him to err a little bit on the length, which is not happening that often. So you start looking at the other options and the slogs. Then, as a bowler, because just the way he bowls, he’s into play, and I think that’s what’s really challenging when facing him,” added Mhambrey, who was India’s bowling coach in their 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup win.

With IANS Inputs.