Former Indian cricketer calls Abhishek Sharma a FAILURE for poor form in IPL playoffs, his name is…

The second last match and qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT). This game will be an important match for both teams as it will help us to get our second finalist of the tournament, who will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Rajasthan Royals’ defeat SRH to qualify for Qualifier 2

To achieve this milestone, Rajasthan Royals played their last match against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and showcased a brilliant performance against them to play the qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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However, former Indian cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, Krishnamachari Srikkanth broke silence on star SRH batter, Abhishek Sharma’s poor performance in the IPL playoffs. The match against Rajasthan Royals was extremely important for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma, who could be a disaster for Rajasthan Royals, ended up dismissed by Jofra Archer for a duck.

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Krishnamachari Srikkanth slams Abhishek Sharma for poor playoff form

His dismissal played a disastrous role for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they were chasing a big mammoth of 244 runs. The early wickets at the beginning of their innings caused Sunrisers Hyderabad the match as they were bowled out for the score of 196 runs.

“Abhishek Sharma has always failed in the playoffs. He has been a huge failure in the playoffs. That’s been SRH’s problem since 2024. Archer finished SRH in the powerplay despite Ishan Kishan’s blinder,” Krishnamachari Srikkanth said.

Not only Abhishek Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth also slammed other players of Sunrisers Hyderabad for their poor performance in the important match, “Travis Head is just blindly slogging. I am not sure why they sent Smaran ahead of Klassen. Was Klaasen not willing to play Archer, or did SRH want to send Klaasen after Archer’s opening spell finished? It was unclear what their strategy was. They got to 50 in the third over itself, but once Kishan fell, it was a disastrous slide.“

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