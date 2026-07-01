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Former Indian selector backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, urges Gambhir and Iyer to make bold call against England

Former selector Sarandeep Singh has delivered a strong message to Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer ahead of the England T20I series opener.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 01, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Published On Jul 01, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 01, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Sarandeep Singh urges India to play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sarandeep Singh urges India to play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The debate over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut refuses to die down ahead of the opening T20I against England in Durham. After several former cricketers backed the teenage batting sensation in recent days, former India selector Sarandeep Singh has now joined the list, saying the time has come for the youngster to get his chance in international cricket.

Sooryavanshi was part of India’s squad for the Ireland series but remained on the bench as the team suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat. If he is picked against England, the 15-year-old will become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket.

Sarandeep wants India to back Sooryavanshi

Sarandeep believes India should not hesitate in making difficult selection calls if they are serious about building a team for the future. According to the former selector, resting a few senior players when required can help create opportunities for young talents like Sooryavanshi.

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He should have played (against Ireland). The team management has to see how it should place him in the playing eleven. Sometimes tough calls have to be made. Give some senior players rest and he might get his opportunity.

If you are building the team for the future, then a rotation policy must come into play. Then you have to sit some players out and give them an opportunity,” Sarandeep told PTI on the sidelines of the DPL auction in Delhi.

‘This is the right time to test him’: Sarandeep

The teenage opener has enjoyed a dream year with the bat. After a remarkable IPL season, Sooryavanshi carried his form into India A colours, smashing a match-winning 94 off just 29 balls against Sri Lanka A.

Sarandeep feels there is no better time to hand the youngster his India cap.

This is the time to test him; don’t leave him out. If there is an opportunity, just play him in the XI. The form which he is in right now, this is the right time to start playing with him as soon as possible. The way he is batting, he can win matches on your own,” the former India spinner observed.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma’s year-long reign ends as THIS Indian star becomes the World No.1 T20I batter

Backs youngster for all three formats

While Sooryavanshi is being viewed as one of India’s brightest white-ball prospects, Sarandeep believes the youngster has the game to succeed across all formats.

He pointed out that the Bihar batter is already gaining experience in first-class cricket and can develop into a complete player in the years to come.

He is very young, he can also learn red-ball skills. He is also playing for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy. He has the talent to play all 3 formats,” he noted.

With the England series set to begin in Durham, the focus will once again be on India’s team selection. Whether the management finally hands Sooryavanshi his long-awaited debut remains to be seen, but support for the teenager continues to grow from former players and selectors alike.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not picked against Ireland

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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