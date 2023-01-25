Former Indian Skippers MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Gifts Luxurious Vehicles To KL Rahul On His Wedding

Indian star cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have finally married after dating each other for the past few years. The pheras took place in the evening during the wedding ceremony on Monday at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's first Instagram post following the intimate wedding with Indian star cricketer KL Rahul took over the internet. The post was posted by Athiya Shetty and she collaborated it with her husband KL Rahul.

She wrote a heartfelt caption stating "In your light, I learn how to love (black heart emoji) Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The couple mutually decided to postpone their wedding reception till IPL because of Rahul's professional commitments with Lucknow Super Giants. However, as per recent reports KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have received some lavish wedding gifts.

The couple got a plush apartment in Mumbai from their parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. Former Indian skippers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were also among the people who gave away some luxurious gifts to the newlyweds.

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma gifted them a BMW car worth around 2.17 crore and MS Dhoni got the couple a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth around 80 lakhs. KL Rahul made his International debut under Dhoni's captaincy.,