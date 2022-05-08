Vijay Yadav | New Delhi: Former Indian Wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav has suffered complete kidney failure and is in desperate need of money for the treatment. Yadav, who was the one that suggested Sachin Tendulkar bowl the last over against South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup Semifinal, has been on dialysis for quite some time now. The announcement was made by writer Vijay Lokapally on Twitter.

Lokapally tweeted, “Former India wicketkeeper in desperate need of financial help for treatment of kidney failure. Has been on dialysis and suffered two heartattacks. He was the one to suggest that Sachin Tendulkar should bowl the last over against South Africa in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal.”

Yadav was brutally injured in a car accident in 2006 in Faridabad, he has been struggling with his health issues since then. He also lost his 11-year old daughter in the accident. He has also suffered two heart attacks.

Vijay Yadav Career

Yadav played 19 ODIs for India. He also played one Test match. But he is widely known for his contribution to the 1991 Ranji Trophy-winning Haryana team. As the wicketkeeper, he took 24 catches and 6 stumpings in the campaign. In the next season (1991-92), he was a part of 25 dismissals. Based on his performance, he was called to debut for the Indian national team against South Africa in 1992-93.