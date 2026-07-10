Former legendary player slams Tilak Varma after India’s third consecutive defeat against England, says ‘He is clueless…’

The Indian team officially lost their second T20I series, under the captaincy of star performer Shreyas Iyer. Team India faced trouble throughout the T20I series. In this contest against England, the visitors showcased a poor performance and disappointed all the fans.

Speaking about the fourth T20I match of the series, the Indian team batted first and, as usual, started losing their wickets and found themselves in deep trouble. However, after the moment, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer took things into his own hand and played a crucial innings for the Indian team. Iyer produced 80 runs off 49 balls. In his knock, he smashed four boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 163.

Meanwhile, other players weren’t able to make their impact in the match and started losing their wickets through early blunders. With Shreyas Iyer’s knock, team India were able to post 158 runs on the board for the wickets of 7 wickets.

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The target of 159 runs was a piece of cake for the hosts to chase. Star batters Phil Salt and Harry Brook reflected on their impressive batting performance, which turned into an amazing half-century. These knocks guided them to a great win against one of the toughest, who are still looking for their maiden victory in the series so far.

Many fans and cricket experts are disappointed with the Indian team after the third consecutive defeat against England. Reflecting on the team’s performance, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticized Team India vice-captain Tilak Varma for his poor batting performance in the five-match T20I series, so far. While, reacting to his batting approach, the legendary player also called him ‘clueless.’

“He’s already the vice-captain, and it looks like he’ll soon become the captain also. Tilak Varma might have himself said he doesn’t want to go out, seeing the pace and bounce. Tilak Varma is clueless.“

“You make Tilak Varma your main batter and vice-captain. Yet, you shield him against fast bowling? They are sending Axar Patel ahead of him. They are trying to shield Tilak Varma because they know he’s vulnerable against short-pitched bowling. I’ve been consistently saying he should be dropped. But they don’t drop him,” Srikkanth added.

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