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  • Former legendary player slams Tilak Varma after India’s third consecutive defeat against England, says ‘He is clueless…’

Former legendary player slams Tilak Varma after India’s third consecutive defeat against England, says ‘He is clueless…’

Former Indian cricketer breaks silence on India's vice-captain Tilak Varma, after a poor batting performance throughout the T20I series against England. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details and statements.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 10, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

Published On Jul 10, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 10, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

Former Indian star calls Tilak Varma a 'clueless' player

Former Indian star calls Tilak Varma a 'clueless' player

The Indian team officially lost their second T20I series, under the captaincy of star performer Shreyas Iyer. Team India faced trouble throughout the T20I series. In this contest against England, the visitors showcased a poor performance and disappointed all the fans.

Speaking about the fourth T20I match of the series, the Indian team batted first and, as usual, started losing their wickets and found themselves in deep trouble. However, after the moment, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer took things into his own hand and played a crucial innings for the Indian team. Iyer produced 80 runs off 49 balls. In his knock, he smashed four boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 163.

Meanwhile, other players weren’t able to make their impact in the match and started losing their wickets through early blunders. With Shreyas Iyer’s knock, team India were able to post 158 runs on the board for the wickets of 7 wickets.

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Also Read: Shreyas Iyer admits India’s ‘Transition Phase’ after England seal T20I series, says ‘We fell short on…

The target of 159 runs was a piece of cake for the hosts to chase. Star batters Phil Salt and Harry Brook reflected on their impressive batting performance, which turned into an amazing half-century. These knocks guided them to a great win against one of the toughest, who are still looking for their maiden victory in the series so far.

Many fans and cricket experts are disappointed with the Indian team after the third consecutive defeat against England. Reflecting on the team’s performance, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticized Team India vice-captain Tilak Varma for his poor batting performance in the five-match T20I series, so far. While, reacting to his batting approach, the legendary player also called him ‘clueless.’

He’s already the vice-captain, and it looks like he’ll soon become the captain also. Tilak Varma might have himself said he doesn’t want to go out, seeing the pace and bounce. Tilak Varma is clueless.

You make Tilak Varma your main batter and vice-captain. Yet, you shield him against fast bowling? They are sending Axar Patel ahead of him. They are trying to shield Tilak Varma because they know he’s vulnerable against short-pitched bowling. I’ve been consistently saying he should be dropped. But they don’t drop him,” Srikkanth added.

Also Read: Harry Brook names two ‘Match-Winners’ after England seal T20I series against India

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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