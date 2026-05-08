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Former Mumbai Indians player highlights THIS star as the most important for RCB in IPL 2026, his name is…

Former Mumbai Indians player Aditya Tare backs a star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player for his performance in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 08, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Published On May 08, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 08, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Aditya Tare praise Suyash Sharma

Former cricketer lauds RCB star

Former Mumbai Indians batter Aditya Tare believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) should continue backing young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma despite his poor performance in their nine-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Tare said RCB’s bowling combination still lacks a dependable sixth bowling option and stressed that the franchise should give Suyash greater responsibility instead of relying on part-time bowlers.

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Suyash has played nine matches so far in IPL 2026 and has taken only seven wickets. He gave away 21 runs in just two overs against LSG.

Also Read: Star player from Rishabh Pantâ€™s Lucknow Super Giants tipped to make Team India debut, former CSK legend saysâ€¦

Aditya Tare praises Suyash Sharma for his impressive bowling performance

â€œRCB have always struggled to find a reliable sixth bowler. I believe they need to back Suyash Sharma more. He must bowl his full four-over quota. Yes, his line and length have drifted, and his form has dipped. But if RCB want to defend their IPL title, they must trust Suyash,â€ he said on JioStar.

Tare also questioned RCB’s current bowling strategy and said the side would benefit more from persisting with Suyash rather than turning to all-round options like Romario Shepherd for extra overs.

â€œBacking him is a better option than giving Shepherd two overs. Shepherd has not done well with the ball this year. So, Suyash Sharma needs more support if RCB is to lift the trophy for the second time,â€œ he added.

Speaking of the match, Mitchell Marsh smashed a brilliant 111 while skipper Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran chipped in with useful contributions as LSG posted 209/3.

Chasing 213 runs, the DLS adjudged target. RCB fought back through skipper Rajat Patidar, who blasted 61 off 31 balls, and Tim David, who hammered 40 off 17 deliveries, but timely wickets from Prince and Shahbaz Ahmed helped LSG close out a tense victory and restrict RCB to just 203/6.

Also Read: WATCH: Surprising moment between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran, after LSG victory

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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