<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Babar Azam attended the press conference prior to Sunday's first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand in the series. As Pakistan and New Zealand played out a 0-0 Test series draw, the captain detailed the team's most recent outings in the longest format, after the team failed to win a single Test at home during the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle, Babar is getting more and more surrounded by questions for his captaincy. <p></p> <p></p>Babar was also asked about Shan Masood during the press conference, who was recently named vice-captain of the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand. However, the Pakistan skipper questioned Shan's inclusion in the team itself. <p></p> <p></p>"We can't talk about any individual at the moment, whether he's vice-captain or X, Y, Z," Babar said on Sunday. "We will try to field our best playing 11 and try to win the series," Babar further added. <p></p> <p></p>Fans and former cricketers expressed similar questions about the current situation between the Pakistan skipper and the Pakistan Cricket Board after Babar's comment, and Sikander Bakht, a former Pakistan player, criticized both Babar and Afridi over the incident. <p></p> <p></p>"It's not a good statement. It's actually very weird that you made him the vice-captain of the team did Shahid Afridi not ask Babar before making Shan the vice-captain? He should've asked. Now Babar is saying he doesn't know whether he is in the team or not. It's not a good thing," Bakht addressed the matter on Geo Super. <p></p> <p></p>"I'll request Shahid Afridi and the board to talk to Babar, not create a political scenario here. Talk and then take a decision. We are all Pakistanis, we will support every player," Bakht further added.