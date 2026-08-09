Former Pakistan cricketers face two-year PCB ban after unsanctioned THIS league stint

A group of former Pakistan cricketers have returned from Zambia after featuring in an unsanctioned Twenty20 league, where they reportedly failed to receive full payment and now face a two-year ban from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The players went to Lusaka in order to take part in the Asian Legends League, a tournament that was promoted last month and which included among its featured names the former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez, wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal and all-rounder Sohail Tanvir. Although Ambati Rayudu from India was originally going to take part in the league, he withdrew from Zambia without playing after finding out that the tournament had not been sanctioned.

The Lusaka T20 League, which included teams like Asian Stars, Pakistan Panthers, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, was set to start on August 2.

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Players reportedly questioned tournament’s approval

A source near the players stated that Hafeez, Akmal, Tanvir and Zahid Mahmood had asked for information regarding the tournament after finding out that it had not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU).

The source said that players such as Hafeez, Akmal, Tanvir and Zahid Mahmood asked about the League, and after finding out that it had not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU), since ZCU had then issued a statement making it clear that the league received no sanction, approval or endorsement, some players including India’s Ambati Rayudu decided to leave without taking part.

Players and staff face unpaid travel issues

It is reported that several international players and their support staff were left stranded in Lusaka as they attempted to sort out their unpaid travel arrangements, and this has also resulted in demands for “a joint investigation involving multiple cricket boards”.

Imran Nazir, Taufeeq Umar, Yasir Shah, Hasan Raza, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Yasir Butt, Ibrar Hussain and Rana Anwar were among the former Pakistan players who took part in some matches.

The tournament was suddenly halted as a result of the ZCU’s intervention. The report also stated that the organisers had not been able to finalise a broadcast deal.

PCB announces two-year ban over NOC violation

After noticing that former Pakistan players had taken part in the 20th Asian Legends League, the PCB announced a two-year ban since it was discovered that the players had not secured the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the board.

A player acknowledged that it had been a mistake to take part in the tournament and said that the group had been misled by agents.

Players claim they were misled by agents

The player told Telecom Asia Network on the condition of anonymity that he had been surprised by the agents who had told him the League was approved by ZCU and that he would receive a good amount of money, but he did suffer embarrassment since the hotel would not let him settle into a room because of the non-payment and then had further difficulties at the airport.

The player stated that the cricketers had come back without receiving the financial rewards they had hoped for and were now having to undergo a serious punishment.

“The situation is a blow for all the players since they had gone there in order to earn some good money which they haven’t obtained, but what they have received instead is a severe punishment from the Pakistan Cricket Board,” the player said.

Former Pakistan players seek leniency from PCB

The sources state that the injured players intend to go together to Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the PCB, and ask for clemency, on the grounds that cricket is still their main source of income and that a two-year ban could have serious financial repercussions.

Akmal has also publicly supported his teammates and asked the PCB to review the punishment.

Akmal stated on social media that players from other countries such as India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan took part in the event and have not been banned, and that the PCB should reconsider this penalty since the players’ livelihoods depend on cricket.

T20 league controversy comes amid ICC concerns

The fact that the controversy is occurring coincides with the International Cricket Council (ICC) having expressed concern about the rapid increase in T20 franchise leagues worldwide.

In order to supervise the development of T20 franchise cricket and to make sure there is better coordination with the international cricket schedule, the ICC established a special Franchise Leagues Committee at its annual conference.

Tamim Iqbal, who was previously captain of Bangladesh, has been named chairman of the committee.

(With IANS Inputs)