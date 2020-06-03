Riaz Sheikh, a former Pakistan professional cricketer, has reportedly died of suspected coronvirus.

He was 51.

According to news agency PTI, Sheikh’s family buried him in haste as they didn’t want to get involved in the process outlined by the government for patients who die from the virus.

“Riaz (Sheikh) was a diabetic but it is suspected he fell ill because of the coronavirus and was at home.” PTI quoted a source as saying.

Sheikh, a coach at Moin Khan Academy, died on Tuesday morning.

“His family buried him in a haste this morning but his neighbours suspect he had contracted the COVID-19 and his family didn’t want to get involved in the process outlined by the provincial government for patients who die from the virus,” the source added.

Sheikh, a legspinner, played 43 first-class matches, taking 116 wickets and scoring 1803 runs. He also played 25 List A games taking 30 wickets in them. He thus becomes the second professional cricketer in Pakistan after Zafar Sarfraz to have died after contracting coronavirus.

Former Pakistan international and member of national junior selection committee Taufeeq Umar is recovering after contracting coronavirus. He has been quarantined at home.

Umar, who played 44 Tests and 22 ODIs between 2001 and 2014, had confirmed last month he his coronavirus test has come positive and urged everyone to pray for his recovery.