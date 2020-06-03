<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/riaz-sheikh">Riaz Sheikh</a>, a former Pakistan professional cricketer, has reportedly died of suspected <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/coronavirus">coronvirus</a>. <p></p> <p></p>He was 51. <p></p> <p></p>According to news agency <em>PTI, </em>Sheikh's family buried him in haste as they didn't want to get involved in the process outlined by the government for patients who die from the virus. <p></p> <p></p>"Riaz (Sheikh) was a diabetic but it is suspected he fell ill because of the coronavirus and was at home." <em>PTI </em>quoted a source as saying. <p></p> <p></p>Sheikh, a coach at Moin Khan Academy, died on Tuesday morning. <p></p> <p></p>"His family buried him in a haste this morning but his neighbours suspect he had contracted the COVID-19 and his family didn't want to get involved in the process outlined by the provincial government for patients who die from the virus," the source added. <p></p> <p></p>Sheikh, a legspinner, played 43 first-class matches, taking 116 wickets and scoring 1803 runs. He also played 25 List A games taking 30 wickets in them. He thus becomes the second professional cricketer in Pakistan after Zafar Sarfraz to have died after contracting coronavirus. <p></p> <p></p>Former Pakistan international and member of national junior selection committee Taufeeq Umar is recovering after contracting coronavirus. He has been quarantined at home. <p></p> <p></p>Umar, who played 44 Tests and 22 ODIs between 2001 and 2014, had confirmed last month he his coronavirus test has come positive and urged everyone to pray for his recovery.