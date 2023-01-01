New Delhi: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was appointed as Interim chief selector and his former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joined his selection panel. This happened in a similar span when Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja as the new PCB Chairman. The PCB board witnessed lots of changes in their office following the clean sweep loss in the home test series against England.

Afridi addressed the media after their pace attack failed to perform in the recent test matches in absence of their frontline pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. He said, “I want to create two teams for Pakistan before my tenure ends in order to improve bench strength.”

The Interim PCB Chief Selector also defended the brave decision of Babar Azam to declare the innings on the final day of the first test match against New Zealand. Babar called off the innings after their lead reach 135 runs. NZ got 15 overs to chase it but the match was called a draw by the umpires in middle due to bad light.

Afridi said “Babar Azam is the backbone of the Pakistan team and we will back him. His decision about declaration yesterday was a good one.”

He also talked about creating better and clear communication between the players and the management. He said “I feel like there was a lack of communication in the past. I got to know about the issues of players by speaking to them individually. I directly spoke to Haris (Sohail) and Fakhar (Zaman) and took their Tests. I believe there should be a direct line of communication between the players and the selection committee.”