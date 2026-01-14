Former Pakistan star likely to be appointed as mentor for women’s squad, his name is..

The former Pakistan star is likely to be appointed as mentor for the women's squad. Take a look and find out in this news.

Pakistan’s former fast bowler and ex-national selector Wahab Riaz has been asked to supervise the national women’s squad during a white-ball series in South Africa next month.

PCB likely to appoint former star as a mentor of the Pakistan Women’s squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday said that Wahab would be the mentor of the team and will be assisted by a coaching staff including former players Imran Farhat and Abdul Rehman.

The women’s squad will be led in both white ball formats by Fatima Sana and it will be the first assignment for the side after their debacle last November in the ICC World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The debacle saw Pakistan finish last in the eight-team competition and led to the sacking of former head coach Mohammad Wasim.

Wahab, who has been working in the board in various capacities since last two years, has been supervising the training camp of the women players in Karachi.

The series will start from February 10 with two uncapped players Saira Jabeen and Humna Bilal called up to the T20I squad while Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Tasmia Rubab and Najiha Alvi return to ODI team.

TRENDING NOW

The series is part of preparations for the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup in June.