Former Pakistani Cricketer Reveals Rishabh Pant’s Mistake In First T20I Against South Africa

New Delhi: Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria revealed India’s stand-in captain Rishabh Pant’s mistake in the first T20I match against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller stitched an unbeaten 131-run stand to take South Africa to a seven-wicket win over India in the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Van der Dussen scored a total of 75 runs, while Miller hit 64 against the home side.

After Ishan Kishan’s 76 and finishing touches from captain Pant and Hardik Pandya powered India to 211/4. South Africa were in trouble at 81/3 in 8.4 overs, despite a whirlwind Dwaine Pretorius cameo in power-play. However, Van der Dussen and Miller ensured that the visiting side takes the lead in the series.

Kaneria stated that he was surprised to see Hardik Pandya getting just one over in the match.

“India lost first T/20 against South Africa. Rishabh Pant leading the team in absence of KL Rahul as he is out of series due to injury, Pant lacked in captaincy defending 211, Pant rotated the bowlers poorly bringing Chahal in power-play not good option when Axar better option and rotation of fast bowler overs and giving Hardik just one over. Miller form continues as he was amazing in IPL for Gujrat Titans for lifting the first trophy,” Kaneria said on the KOO app.

Pant became the captain of the team after KL Rahul got injured before the first game of the five-match T20I series. After the defeat, Pant also joined Virat Kohli in an unfortunate list of Indian men’s cricket team players who have lost their first T20I match as captain.

Pant is only the second Indian men’s player to lose his debut match as captain. He is in the list with star batsman Virat Kohli. Kohli made his T20I captaincy debut in 2017 against England in Kanpur, and India lost that match by seven wickets.

Another interesting fact is that both Pant and Kohli scored 29 in their debut match as the captain of the Indian cricket team in T20Is. Kohli is not playing in the series with captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

The second match of the series will take place in Cuttak on Sunday.