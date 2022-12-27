New Delhi: Ramiz Raja was taken over by Najam Sethi as the new PCB Chairman. However, he is still taking a stand against BCCI for refusing to travel Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. ACC President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that India won’t be traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup edition in 2023 and it would be moved to a neutral venue.

The former PCB Chairman was clearly unhappy as they got an opportunity to host a major tournament after a really long time and he gave a shocking statement that the Pakistan team would boycott the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to be hosted by India if the BCCI won’t allow their team to travel to Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja addressed the matter on his YouTube and said “I have great regard for Indian fans and have absolutely enjoyed my stints in India. Cricket is meant to break barriers and transcend boundaries. The problem comes when you are leading a country or a cricket board. You need to make certain tough decisions. In India, people see these decisions from a different perspective, while in Pakistan, we look at our own benefits.”

He further talked about taking a stand against BCCI and the dispute between both Cricket boards. “It all started when India decided not to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup and were against conducting the tournament here. We all know that there has been a famine in cricket in Pakistan, given that the big teams weren’t keen to travel here for tours. We got a major tournament after a very long wait, and that is why we had to take a stand,” he said.

“Leadership is very important when you are running cricket. England refused to come to Pakistan, but they came when we challenged them. The same goes for New Zealand. Both teams agreed to play extra matches. We had to take a stand because something unfair was happening. Not letting the Asia Cup take place in Pakistan, that too without any conversation, or any committee was not right. No other member of the Asia Cup had any idea about it. When you try to boss any country, it hurts. So in India, they would paint this situation differently. They would think, ‘How can Pakistan challenge us? They don’t have any existence,” he added.

“That is why I would always tell Babar Azam that it was very important for us to win against India. India are not going to regard us as a superpower in cricket unless there is competition,” said Ramiz Raja