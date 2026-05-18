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Former South Africa great highlights THIS moment as match-changing in DC vs RR clash in IPL 2026

Former South Africa legend opens up about the match-changing moment in Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 18, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

Published On May 18, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 18, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

Mark Boucher opens up about match-changing moment in DC vs RR clash

Mark Boucher opens up about match-changing moment in DC vs RR clash in IPL 2026

The match no. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Where Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.

Delhi Capitals showcased an impressive performance in the match in both departments. Mitchell Starc was the star pacer for Delhi Capitals in the clash against Rajasthan Royals. Mitchell Starc took four wickets in the game as he dismissed Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh and Dasun Shanaka. This impressive performance in the crucial match, helped Delhi Capitals to win their do-or-die match by 5 wickets and set difficulty for Rajasthan Royals in the rest of the tournament.

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Mark Boucher opens up on the match-changing moment in DC vs RR

Reflecting on his performance, former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher stated his bowling as the ‘completely changed the game‘ moment. The victory meant a lot to Delhi Capitals as they had completed 12 points in the tournament.

â€œAt one stage, Rajasthan Royals looked set for a total close to 230 after the kind of Powerplay they had. Mitchell Starc hadn’t quite found his rhythm early on, but when he came back, he completely changed the game with his variations in pace and execution under pressure,” Boucher said.

â€œThat over, where he picked up three wickets, shifted the momentum entirely and pulled Rajasthan back from what looked like a massive total. A few of the batters might feel they played their shots too early, but there’s no doubt that spell changed the complexion of the game and ultimately kept the target within Delhi Capitals’ reach,â€ he added.

Piyush Chawla praises Madhav Tiwari for his wicket-taking ability

After the match, Piyush Chawla also praised young star, Madhav Tiwari for his impressive performance in the match. His crucial bowling dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shubham Dube.

â€œMadhav Tiwari has been extremely impressive, not just in this game but in the previous match as well. For a youngster with limited firstâ€‘class experience, he already seems to have a lot of variety in his bowling,” he said.

â€œBut the key is having the confidence to execute those options at the right moments, and he’s doing that with remarkable ease. Even in Dharamshala, where bowlers were going for plenty, he smartly used his slower balls into the pitch and delivered an important spell. In this game again, just when Rajasthan Royals were building momentum, he picked up the crucial wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and helped slow the scoring rate,â€ he added.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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