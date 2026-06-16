Former Sri Lanka captain waited an hour to meet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Dambulla controversy, shares powerful advice

Not every important lesson in cricket comes from the middle. Sometimes, the biggest moments happen after the match is over, away from the cameras and scorecards. That was the case for young India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who received some valuable advice from a former Sri Lanka captain following a dramatic day in Dambulla.

Also Read: R Ashwin breaks silence on India A’s super over controversy against Sri Lanka A after dramatic defeat

The teenage sensation has been one of the most talked-about young cricketers in India after his outstanding IPL 2026 campaign. His performances earned him a place in the India A squad, with many already viewing him as a strong contender for a senior India call-up in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Despite arriving in Sri Lanka with plenty of expectations, Sooryavanshi has not enjoyed the same success in the tri-series. The left-hander has managed scores of 14, 44 and 21 in three outings so far, while India A are now facing the possibility of missing out on the final.

His frustration was visible during India’s dramatic Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A on Monday, a match that was filled with controversy and heated moments.

Super over drama ends in frustration

The game ended in a tie before moving into a Super Over, where Sri Lanka A eventually came out on top.

Emotions ran high after the result, and Sooryavanshi found himself involved in an exchange with Sri Lankan players. The youngster looked frustrated after being sledged and was seen pushing a Sri Lankan player during the heated scenes after the match.

Soon it became one of the great talking points of the match.

Anura Tennekoon waits to meet Sooryavanshi

While the controversy dominated discussions, a heartwarming moment unfolded later in the evening.

Former Sri Lanka captain Anura Tennekoon reportedly waited near the Indian dressing room for almost an hour after the stadium had largely emptied. He wanted to personally meet Sooryavanshi and offer a few words of encouragement.

When the youngster finally arrived, he greeted the veteran by touching his feet before sharing a warm embrace. The two then spent a few moments talking privately.

Former Sri Lanka captain shares valuable advice

Tennekoon had a simple but powerful message for the young batter.

“You focus on your game and cut out the outside noise.”

The advice came at an important time for Sooryavanshi, who is still learning to handle the pressures and attention that come with being one of India’s brightest young talents.

The former Sri Lanka skipper said that he had been closely watching Sooryavanshi’s performances in IPL 2026 and was very impressed by his fearless batting.

“I was really impressed by his batting in the IPL. And hitting those sixes and fours the way he does is something unbelievable. I hope he continues in this way.”

Sooryavanshi enjoyed a remarkable IPL season, scoring 776 runs and collecting multiple individual awards while establishing himself as one of the tournament’s breakout stars.

Chance to bounce back against Afghanistan A

The young batter will now have an opportunity to put the difficult day behind him when India A take on Afghanistan A in their final league-stage match on June 17 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

With his place in contention for a senior India debut still very much alive, Sooryavanshi will be eager to finish the tour on a positive note and let his bat do the talking once again.