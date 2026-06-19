Former World Cup winner takes aim at Gautam Gambhir’s coaching approach

The Indian cricket team is embroiled in yet another debate about captaincy and team management. A former member of India’s World Cup winning squads has come up with his ideas on what the national side needs to do going forward, providing a different perspective on how players should be mentored at the international level.

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His comments have sparked a debate among fans, especially in light of the struggles India have had in red-ball cricket over the last couple of years. Sreesanth Questions India’s Coaching Approach Former India fast bowler S. Sreesanth has openly questioned the coaching approach of current head coach Gautam Gambhir, saying that the team would be better off with a mentor than a traditional coach.

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On The Lallantop Show, Sreesanth was asked about India’s performance in Test cricket of late. While discussing the team’s woes, he said he thought the team could do better with different leadership.

“Change the coach, friend. India needs a mentor, not a coach.”

He said managing a team is not just about strategy and results, but also about building relationships with players.

Sreesanth said a coach should be more like a guide and support system rather than just focus on wins and losses.

“You have to be a brother first. You can’t just laugh when you win and get angry when you lose. You’ve done well for the country, that’s great. That doesn’t mean others aren’t trying. Have a mentor over a coach.”

India’s tough Test journey under Gambhir

India’s Test side has faced a difficult period under Gambhir’s coaching.

The team lost a series to New Zealand in 2024 and then again in South Africa in 2025. India also failed to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, losing the series 3-1 to Australia.

That defeat proved costly as it ended India’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final for the first time since the competition was introduced.

Sreesanth on India’s T20 World Cup success

The former fast bowler also shared his thoughts on India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph.

While acknowledging the achievement, Sreesanth felt that players deserved the majority of the credit for what happened on the field rather than the coaching staff.

“When the team won the World Cup, all the credit went to Gambhir. But if Sanju Samson hadn’t been there, Suryakumar Yadav hadn’t captained, and the bowling changes hadn’t been made at the right time, would we have won the match? Was the coach making decisions on the field? It’s fine if we have a coach like Ashish Nehra, who remains involved.“

Former teammates share World Cup history

Interestingly, Sreesanth and Gambhir were once key members of some of Indian cricket’s most memorable triumphs.

Both players were part of the squad that won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and later helped India lift the 2011 ODI World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Their performances in those iconic campaigns helped them establish their legacy in Indian cricket and this makes Sreesanth’s latest remarks on Gambhir all the more interesting to talk about.