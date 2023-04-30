'Fortunate To Have A Captain Like MS Dhoni': CSK's Devon Conway Credits MSD For Top Run In IPL 2023

Devon Conway said that having MS Dhoni's backing is beneficial for a player.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings are enjoying a decent run in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023. CSK are well placed in the points table, with five wins in eight games. One of the main reasons for CSK's success has been the form of their top-order batters.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway have given stable starts to CSK which has been capitalised by the likes of Shivam Dube and the batters to follow. Conway especially has been superb with the bat, scoring 322 runs for his side, the most by any CSK batter this season so far.

In a video posted by CSK, Conway opened up about his place in the team and said that MS Dhoni's backing has helped him deliver his best performance, adding that having MSD as captain is very special for him.

"Having MS as the leader, as our captain is very special for me. Just having his experience and his backing is very helpful for me as a cricketer. The way he goes about his business, being very super calm, relaxed, not really panicking too much and it sort of helps me as a player to go out there and just relax and just enjoy the occasion and just play with freedom. Getting that sense of backing from him is crucial and beneficial for a player," he said.

CSK Enviromnment Probably One Of The Best I Have Been Part Of: Devon Conway Conway further admitted that CSK's environment is the best he has been part of during his cricketing journey.