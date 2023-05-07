FRA vs ITA Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win ECI Italy T10, Match 7

Advertisement

Updated: May 7, 2023 1:08 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

France vs Italy (FRA vs ITA) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report ECI Italy T10: France will take on Italy in the 7th match of the ECI Italy T10 League at the Milan Cricket Ground Milan. France will play Romania before this match. So far, France have not won a game in the ECI Italy T10. Hosts Italy, on the other hand, have won three matches in the four games they have played.

France vs ITA (FRA vs ITA), ECI Italy T10, Match 7 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: FRA vs ITA, Match 6

Date: 7th May 2023

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

France vs Italy (FRA vs ITA), ECI Italy T10, Match 7, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of some rain in the match which is not a good news. The temperature will be around 19 degrees.

France vs Italy (FRA vs ITA), ECI Italy T10, Match 7, Playing 11s

France Possible 11: Zain Ahmad, Hevit Alodin Jackson(WK), Mokhtar Ghulami, Usman Riaz Khan, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Noman Amjad(C), Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Lingeswaran Canessane(WK), Rahmatullah Mangal, Mouhammad Dawood, Rohullah Mangal

Italy Possible 11: Zain Naqvi(WK), Samaru Weerasinghe Nimesh(WK), Zain Ali, Bentota Perera, 5. Baljit- Singh, 6. Simranjit Singh, 7. Asim Ali, 8. Monu Lal, 9. Jagmeet- Singh, 10. Sukhwinder Singh, 11. Damith Kosala

France vs Italy (FRA vs ITA) Head To Head

Italy has defeated France in the only game the two teams have played before.

ECI Italy T10 Points Table

# Team M W L Tied N/R PTS Net RR
1 Italy 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.732
2 Romania 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.215
3 France 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.135

France vs Italy (FRA vs ITA), ECI Italy T10, Match 7, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicketkeeper Havit Alodin Jackson, Zain Naqvi(VC)

Batsmen Zain Ali (C), Mokhtar Ghulami ,

All-rounders Damit Kosala, Noman Amjad, Baljit Singh, Usman Riaz Khan, Jagmeet Singh

Bowlers Rahmatullah Mangal, Ahmadzai Dawood

Who Will Win France vs Italy (FRA vs ITA) ECI Italy T10 Match 7?

Italy is expected to win the match.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

