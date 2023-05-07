Advertisement

FRA vs ROM Dream 11 Tips, Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch Report - ECI Italy T10, Match 6

FRA vs ROM Dream 11 Tips, Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch Report - ECI Italy T10, Match 6

FRA vs ROM Dream 11 Tips, Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch Report - ECI Italy T10, Match 6

Updated: May 7, 2023 12:02 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

FRA vs ROM Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: France will take on Romania in the 6th match of the ECI Italy T10 League at the Milan Cricket Ground Milan. France have played three matches in the tournament and are yet to win a game while Romania have three matches, winning two and losing just one.

France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM) , ECI Italy T10, Match 6 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: FRA vs ROM, Match 6

Date: 7th May 2023

Time: 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM), ECI Italy T10, Match 6, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will be a good one to bat and will help the batters to score big runs. The venue is not very big so plenty of sixes can be seen. Light rain is expected during the match and can affect the playing conditions. The temperature will hover around 18 degrees.

France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM), ECI Italy T10, Match 6, Playing 11s

Romania: Ramesh Satheesan, Taranjeet Singh, Rohit Kumar, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Vasu Saini, Manmeet Koli, Gaurav Mishra, Aftab Ahmed Kayani

France: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Lingeswaran Canessane, Noman Amjad(C), Usman Riaz Khan, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Mouhammad Dawood, Rohullah Mangal, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel

France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM) Head To Head

France and Romania have played one match against each other and Romania won the match easily.

ECI Italy T10 Points Table

# Team M W L Tied N/R PTS Net RR
1 Italy 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.732
2 Romania 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.215
3 France 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.135

France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM), ECI Italy T10, Match 6, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicketkeeper Havit Alodin Jackson, Satwick Nadigotla

Batsmen Ramesh Satheesan, Mokhtar Ghulami , Sivakumar Periyalwar(VC)

All-rounders Noman Amjad, Vasu Saini, Taranjeet Singh (c), Nick Tanase

Bowlers Manmeet Koli, Nishant Devre

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
FRA vs ROM Dream 11 Tips, Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch Report - ECI Italy T10, Match 6
ROM vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECI Italy T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST
ITA vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 2 & 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECI Italy T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 & 9:00 PM IST
ITA vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 1 & 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECI Italy T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 & & 7:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

FRA vs ITA Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win ECI Italy T10, Match 7

FRA vs ITA Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, P...

IPL 2023: Riyan Parag's Cryptic Tweet Amidst Massive Backlash Over Poor Show Goes Viral

IPL 2023: Riyan Parag's Cryptic Tweet Amidst Massive Backlas...

FRA vs ROM Dream 11 Tips, Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch Report - ECI Italy T10, Match 6

FRA vs ROM Dream 11 Tips, Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playin...

CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Rawanda T20, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Rawanda Men's T20 League, At Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 12:30 PM IST

CHG vs ZCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Rawanda T20, Match 14: C...

'Rohit Sharma Should Change His Name To No-Hit Sharma': Kris Srikkanth Launches Brutal Attack On MI Skipper

'Rohit Sharma Should Change His Name To No-Hit Sharma': Kris...

Advertisement