FRA vs ROM Dream 11 Tips, Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch Report - ECI Italy T10, Match 6

FRA vs ROM Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report: France will take on Romania in the 6th match of the ECI Italy T10 League at the Milan Cricket Ground Milan. France have played three matches in the tournament and are yet to win a game while Romania have three matches, winning two and losing just one.

France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM) , ECI Italy T10, Match 6 - Match Time, Date And Venue Match: FRA vs ROM, Match 6

Date: 7th May 2023

Time: 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM), ECI Italy T10, Match 6, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report The pitch will be a good one to bat and will help the batters to score big runs. The venue is not very big so plenty of sixes can be seen. Light rain is expected during the match and can affect the playing conditions. The temperature will hover around 18 degrees.

France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM), ECI Italy T10, Match 6, Playing 11s Romania: Ramesh Satheesan, Taranjeet Singh, Rohit Kumar, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Vasu Saini, Manmeet Koli, Gaurav Mishra, Aftab Ahmed Kayani

France: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shayam Warnakulasuriya, Lingeswaran Canessane, Noman Amjad(C), Usman Riaz Khan, Zain Ahmad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Mouhammad Dawood, Rohullah Mangal, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel

France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM) Head To Head France and Romania have played one match against each other and Romania won the match easily.

ECI Italy T10 Points Table # Team M W L Tied N/R PTS Net RR 1 Italy 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.732 2 Romania 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.215 3 France 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.135 France vs Romania (FRA vs ROM), ECI Italy T10, Match 6, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers Wicketkeeper Havit Alodin Jackson, Satwick Nadigotla

Batsmen Ramesh Satheesan, Mokhtar Ghulami , Sivakumar Periyalwar(VC)

All-rounders Noman Amjad, Vasu Saini, Taranjeet Singh (c), Nick Tanase

Bowlers Manmeet Koli, Nishant Devre