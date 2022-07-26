Finland: France opener Gustav McKeon has created history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in a T20I match. McKeon scored a blistering 100 off 58 balls in the second T20I against Switzerland in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match of Group B at Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa to achieve this massive record.

Gustav’s inning ended at a score of 109 after he was run out. The century also made him the first batter to score a T20I century from France. Meanwhile, Gustav scored the century at 18 years and 280 days, leapfrogging the previous holder of the record, Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, who smashed a century at the age of 20 years and 337 days in 2019. Along with Hazratullah Zazai, the likes of Suresh Raina and KL Rahul also feature in the list of the top 15 youngest players to score a T20I century.

In his first ever T20I, Gustav scored 54-ball 76 against the Czech Republic thus he is certainly a promising youngster for France cricket. Meanwhile, the century didn’t help France win the match as Switzerland won the match by 1 wicket. France won the toss and had opted to bat first. Gustav’s century helped France set a target of 158 runs. However, impressive performances from Faheem Nazir and Ali Nayyer took Switzerland over the line.

Full squads –

Switzerland Squad:

Faheem Nazir, Aidan Andrews, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod, Sathya Narayanan, Nalinambika Aneesh Kumar, Ali Nayyer, Asad Mahmood, Jai Sinh, Osama Mahmood, Kenardo Fletcher, Anser Mehmood, Azeem Nazir, Noorkhan Ahmedi

France Squad:

Gustav Mckeon, Hevit Jackson, Noman Amjad, Jubaid Ahamed, Zain Ahmad, Dawood Ahmadzai, Lingeswaran Canessane, Rahmatullah Mangal, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Rohullah Mangal, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Mahathir Abdul Rahman