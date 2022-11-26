France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup Group D: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Qatar: The defending champions France will lock horns with the underdog Denmark in the Group D fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The les blues destroyed Australia 4-1 in their first match in which Olivier Giroud hit 2 goals. Denmark played a goalless draw against Tunisia. It’s a must-win game for Denmark if they want to go ahead in this World Cup.

When Will France vs Denmark Match Be played?

France vs Denmark match will be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where Will France vs Denmark Match be played?

France vs Denmark Match will be played at Stadium 974.

What time France vs Denmark Match begin?

France vs Denmark Match will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast France vs Denmark Match?

France vs Denmark Match will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the France vs Denmark Match?

France vs Denmark Match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

France Probable Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud

Denmark Probable Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard