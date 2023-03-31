FRD vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo 03:00 PM IST

Best players list of FRD vs LCA, Friendship CC Dream11 Team Player List, Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team FRD vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of FRD vs LCA, Friendship CC Dream11 Team Player List, Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Friendship CC vs Lisbon Capitals will take place at 02:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

FRD vs LCA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Ashraful Rupu

Batsmen Amir Dar (c), Nazrul Islam (vc), Dhaval Patel

All-rounders Preet Mohinder Singh, Md Abdul Motin, Rahul Hudda

Bowlers Imtiaz Rana, Imran Imran, Mitul Patel, Naim Rahman

FRD vs LCA Probable XI

Friendship CC: Sabbir Ahmed, Ashraful Rupu, Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana , Mohammad Al Amin, Saddam Akbory, Riasat Sourav(wk), Zahid Hasan, Sajjad Robin, Md Enamul Shamim, Naim Rahman

Lisbon Capitals: Amir Dar, Ravinder Singh, Ali Raza, Ram Haritwal, Dhaval Patel, Dikshit Patel, Mayank Raval(wk), Sunil Patel, Sunny Singh, Akshar Patel , Imran Imran