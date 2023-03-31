FRD vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo 03:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Friendship CC vs Lisbon Capitals will take place at 02:30 PM IST
Start Time: March 31, Friday, 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
FRD vs LCA My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper Ashraful Rupu
Batsmen Amir Dar (c), Nazrul Islam (vc), Dhaval Patel
All-rounders Preet Mohinder Singh, Md Abdul Motin, Rahul Hudda
Bowlers Imtiaz Rana, Imran Imran, Mitul Patel, Naim Rahman
FRD vs LCA Probable XI
Friendship CC: Sabbir Ahmed, Ashraful Rupu, Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana , Mohammad Al Amin, Saddam Akbory, Riasat Sourav(wk), Zahid Hasan, Sajjad Robin, Md Enamul Shamim, Naim Rahman
Lisbon Capitals: Amir Dar, Ravinder Singh, Ali Raza, Ram Haritwal, Dhaval Patel, Dikshit Patel, Mayank Raval(wk), Sunil Patel, Sunny Singh, Akshar Patel , Imran Imran
