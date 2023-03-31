Advertisement

FRD vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo 03:00 PM IST

Best players list of FRD vs LCA, Friendship CC Dream11 Team Player List, Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 31, 2023 1:12 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team FRD vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of FRD vs LCA, Friendship CC Dream11 Team Player List, Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Friendship CC vs Lisbon Capitals will take place at 02:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

FRD vs LCA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Ashraful Rupu

Batsmen Amir Dar (c), Nazrul Islam (vc), Dhaval Patel

All-rounders Preet Mohinder Singh, Md Abdul Motin, Rahul Hudda

Bowlers Imtiaz Rana, Imran Imran, Mitul Patel, Naim Rahman

FRD vs LCA Probable XI

Friendship CC: Sabbir Ahmed, Ashraful Rupu, Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana , Mohammad Al Amin, Saddam Akbory, Riasat Sourav(wk), Zahid Hasan, Sajjad Robin, Md Enamul Shamim, Naim Rahman

Lisbon Capitals: Amir Dar, Ravinder Singh, Ali Raza, Ram Haritwal, Dhaval Patel, Dikshit Patel, Mayank Raval(wk), Sunil Patel, Sunny Singh, Akshar Patel , Imran Imran

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

FRD vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo 03:00 PM IST
