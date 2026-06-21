Freeman credits father’s legacy as USA star continues World Cup rise

USA defender Alex Freeman described his maiden FIFA World Cup goal as an emotional and unforgettable moment after helping his side secure a 2-0 victory over Australia and seal top spot in Group D in Seattle on Saturday.

Freeman reflects on a memorable World Cup moment

Freeman thought his celebrations had been cut short when the assistant referee raised the offside flag after he found the net in the second half at Seattle Stadium. However, a VAR review overturned the decision, sparking jubilant celebrations among the home players and supporters.

“It was a really emotional moment for me when the goal went in. I was going to celebrate somewhere else, but Cristian Roldan and the lads on the bench encouraged me to go and celebrate in that corner. I think this moment shows just how hard I’ve worked to get myself here, belting out the national anthem in front of a fantastic crowd like todayâ€™s. I’m incredibly grateful for all of this. I’m absolutely over the moon,” Freeman said after the match.

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The Villarreal defender has emerged as one of the standout performers for Mauricio Pochettino’s side at the tournament. After providing an assist in the USA’s opening 4-1 victory over Paraguay, Freeman followed it up with a goal against Australia to continue his impressive World Cup campaign.

Pochettino praises rising USA defender

The 21-year-old also reflected on the influence of his father, Antonio Freeman, a former NFL star who won Super Bowl XXXI with the Green Bay Packers.

“It feels like a full circle moment for me and my family,” Freeman said. “It’s amazing to have a father who has been so successful and such a great mentor to me. He taught me to be ready for moments like these and to believe that I can write my own story too.“

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino reserved special praise for the young defender, highlighting both his rapid development and potential.

“He’s come on in leaps and bounds,” Pochettino said. “He’s a humble lad who always listens and is keen to learn. He’s got the potential to become one of the best players in the world in his position,” he said.

Despite the team’s strong start and qualification for the Round of 32 as Group D winners, Freeman insisted there is no room for complacency.

“Spirits are high in the dressing room. There’s a feeling that something special is in the air. We’re playing well and winning, but we can’t rest on our laurels. We’ve got to keep it up if we want to be ready for the challenges ahead,” he added.

The United States will next face Turkey at the Los Angeles Stadium on June 27.

With IANS Inputs.