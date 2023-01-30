From 144 In Brisbane To 99 In Adelaide: Three Iconic Innings By Murali Vijay In Test Cricket

Senior Indian opening batter, who represented the country inannounced his retirement on Monday, January 30, 2023. The 38-year-old batter made his debut for India on November 6, 2008 in Nagpur against Australia and played his last game also game the Baggy Greens in Perth on December 14, 2018.

During his decade long international career for India, the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer played some crucial knocks for Team India in red-ball cricket, which will always remain afresh in every fan's memories.

On 17 December 2014, Murali Vijay scored 144 runs off 213 balls with 22 boundaries against Australia on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Gabba. Murali shared a century-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane, that helped India reach 311/4 at stumps on Day 1.

One of his most memorable innings in overseas conditions was at Trent Bridge. Vijay smashed 145 runs in July 2014 helping India salvage a draw against England.

The right-handed opening batter was unlucky to miss out on a deserving Test century against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on December 9, 2014. He was sent back to the dugout by Nathan Lyon, who trapped him in front of the wickets. During his stay at the crease he added 185 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli and brought back India into the game.

In testing conditions, Vijay possibly played one of his best Test knocks at Lord's that helped India to a famous 95-run win against England. Although, the India opener fell five runs short of his century but his grit and determination in the second innings of the Test match laid the platform for India to win the Test match.