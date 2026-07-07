From a Railway ticket collector to India’s most successful captain: Happy Birthday MS Dhoni

Today is the day when a legend was born to write the history and make Indian cricket bigger and stronger. Under his leadership, the men’s Indian cricket team achieved many big milestones and reached good heights. This star showcased a brilliant performance for his team as a captain and player.

He is India’s one of the most successful captains of all time, who helped the Indian team to win many titles and records. Yes, you guessed it right, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, aka MS Dhoni, is the leader who helped the Men in Blue to achieve some remarkable milestones.

Now, it’s time to discuss his life on his birthday. MS Dhoni was born on July 7, 1981. From his school days, MS Dhoni was more into football, as he was one of the greatest goalkeepers in his school days. However, Dhoni’s school coach saw his ability and skills. After that, he decided to give him a place in cricket as a wicketkeeper.

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From that day, the young person started doing all the hard work and showed his dedication towards cricket. MS Dhoni witnessed a lot of struggle in his life. He wanted to be a cricketer. But, he was doing a job in Railways as a ticket collector. Spending most of the time on a job doesn’t force him to stop playing cricket. After duty, he used to do his cricket practice on the field.

In domestic level cricket, MS Dhoni showcased an impressive performance, which helped him to take a place in the India A and the national team as well. In the starting days in the national team, the destiny was not with Dhoni as he started making blunders and gifting his wickets to his opponents. The former Indian captain failed to deliver his magic in the starting four matches. Everyone was expecting him to be dropped from the team, after such a poor performance.

But, if your leader is good, then everything will become easy for you. The same thing came as a blessing for MS Dhoni as legendary player and former captain, Sourav Ganguly gave him the chance to play and also shifted his batting position to three. In that match, Dhoni smashed a blistering century, which boosted his confidence to perform well in the upcoming matches. Dhoni smashed 148 runs off 123 balls.

From that day, we’ve seen a different version of MS Dhoni as he has got all the success and achievements. Later on, MS Dhoni was also appointed as the captain of the Indian team. Under his captaincy, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007. Subsequently, under Dhoni’s leadership, the Indian team won the Commonwealth Bank Series in Australia in 2008. In 2011, Dhoni ended a 28-year drought and led India to the ODI World Cup title. In 2013, under Dhoni’s captaincy, India won the Champions Trophy, defeating England in the final. Dhoni is the only captain in the world and India to have won three ICC trophies (T20 and ODI World Cups, and the Champions Trophy). Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.