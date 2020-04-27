From a Very Early Age, My Focus Was Test Cricket: Hanuma Vihari

Test specialist Hanuma Vihari says he doesn’t mind IPL snub as long as he’s getting to play Test cricket for India. Vihari, who made his debut during India’s five-Test tour of England in the summer of 2018, has established himself part of India’s middle order and is not disheartened by the fact that he found no takers during December’s IPL auction.

“I realised that when things are not in your control, you can’t do much about it. No regrets. I am not gutted about IPL (snub),” Vihari said during an Instagram chat on the show Homerun with AV. “My focus always was on Tests from an early age and I am happy I could achieve whatever I did,” added Vihari, who kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh this season.

Vihari was part of Delhi Capitals during the 2018 season but played just one match for the IPL franchise. Next year, he went unsold at the IPL auction even though he was priced at Rs 50 lakh. Vihari’s fondness towards the longer formats could be estimated from that fact that he had his eyes set on County Cricket but his plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite considering himself fit for all three formats, Vihari takes pride in putting a price on his wickets. During India’s tour of New Zealand, his resilient was on display when he scored a half-century during the first innings of the second Test in Christchurch as he and Cheteshwar Pujara tried to get their team to a decent first-innings total. Even during the build-up to the Test series Vihari warmed up by a couple of fifties and a hundred against New Zealand A and New Zealand XI as part of India’s practice matches.

“I am ready to do anything for my team. I always tried to score runs, dig deep and play long innings whenever I play abroad. I always try to do my best so that team can’t drop me,” said Vihari.

“See I can’t change what people think about you. I have to score runs consistently and those are the thoughts that come to my mind. I believe I have the ability to play all formats. So that’s good enough for me, this knowledge. Once I get right the opportunity, I can do it.”