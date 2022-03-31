Flashback to Shane Warne’s Life: The spin legend and possibly the greatest ever leg-spinner to have ever graced the field, Shane Warne was always full of life and looked back at his life with a lot of gratitude – for the love that he had received and for what the game has given him.

From playing his first Test match and making his debut against India till playing his last Test against England at the SCG, Warne made things happen and was always a step ahead of the game. The ball that got rid of Mike Gatting in 1993 was regarded as the ‘ball of the century’ but everytime Warne spoke about it, he touched upon the fact that it was fluke and it was never meant to happen again.

In a video uploaded by cricket.com.au, Warne spoke at length about his life, some of the most memorable moments of his career and of course the Gatting dismissal.

From his first Test to his last, the late, great #ShaneWarne takes you through the big and important moments from his career 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/UgZkLPvxC6 cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 30, 2022

Warne died due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand while he was holidaying with his friends on March 4, 2022.

The Shane Warne Stand at the iconic MCG was inaugurated during his memorial service on Wednesday, March 30 as Hollywood stars, musicians and former greats paid their heartfelt tribute to the greatest entertainer the world has seen. Shane Warne was absolute Box Office stuff and his achievements on and off the field will continue to inspire millions in the world.