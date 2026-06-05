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From KS Bharat to AB De Villiers: Here are the top five players who announced early retirement from international cricket

Look at the top five players who announced early retirement from international cricket. Scroll down to check out the full list.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 05, 2026, 10:27 AM IST

Published On Jun 05, 2026, 10:27 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 05, 2026, 10:27 AM IST

Top 5 cricketers who retired early from International cricket

Top five players who retired early from International cricket

Here are the players who shocked the cricket world by announcing their retirement early from international cricket. The players on the list will surprise you.

Top five players who announced early retirement

1. KS Bharat:

The first cricketer on the list is a star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time, KS Bharat, who made his debut for team India against Australia in February 2023, announced his retirement at the age of 32.

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2. Nicholas Pooran:

The next cricketer on the list is former West Indian player and one of the most dangerous batters of all time, Nicholas Pooran, who announced retirement from international cricket at the age of 29. The reason behind that announcement was his eager interest in global franchise T20 leagues.

3. Trent Boult:

The third cricketer on the list is a former New Zealand player, who is known for his dangerous bowling performance and wicket-taking ability. Trent Boult, New Zealand star, announced his retirement at the age of 34.

4. Heinrich Klaasen:

The fourth cricketer on the list is former South Africa player, Heinrich Klaasen, who was seen dominating bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Speaking about his retirement from international cricket, Klaasen announced his retirement at the age of 32.

5. AB De Villiers:

The last but not the the least cricketer on the list, the legendary South Africa cricketer, who is known for his impressive batting performance and crucial knocks. AB De Villiers, who announced his retirement at the age of 34.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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