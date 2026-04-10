From overthinking to IPL match-winner: Mukul Choudhary credits Rishabh Pant after last-ball heroics vs KKR

The 22-year-old Mukul Choudhary played a sensational unbeaten 54 off 27 balls to help Lucknow Super Giants chase down 182 on the last ball against Kolkata Knight Riders. He credited Rishabh Pant’s advice for his match-winning knock.

Mukul Choudhary credits Rishabh Pant after heroics vs KKR in IPL 2026

Indian cricket is full of immense talent, but only a few players manage to reach the highest level. Lack of proper opportunities and guidance often holds back many promising cricketers. However, for Lucknow Super Giants’ young batter Mukul Choudhary, the right opportunity and mentorship came at the perfect moment.

The 22-year-old delivered a sensational performance in the IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday, playing a match-winning knock that helped LSG secure a dramatic last-ball victory.

Mukul reveals how Rishabh Pant’s advice changed his approach

After the match, Mukul opened up in the post-match press conference about how he has become a much calmer finisher in the death overs, thanks to valuable advice from LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

“The main thing is calmness. Over the last one or two years, I used to rush a bit, but in the past few months I’ve worked on this in practice, so that I want to bat as long as possible. If I take the game till the end, I believe I can win it for my team,” Mukul told the media.

“Even in the last match, I played four to five balls, I didn’t get out, but I wasn’t timing it well. So I spoke to Rishabh bhai. He told me that I was overthinking – thinking I will do this, I will do that. He said don’t think so much. Just focus on your job, your process, what you’ve always done. If you overthink, you’ll feel pressure. Watch the ball. When you hit it, you hit it well. I believe in you, but you need to believe in yourself too,” he added.

Mukul’s match-winning performance

With LSG chasing 182 against KKR, the pressure was mounting. Mukul played a crucial role when his team needed him the most. He stitched an important 50-run partnership with Avesh Khan, scoring 52 runs out of those 50 while Avesh contributed just 1 run off 3 balls.

In the end, Mukul remained unbeaten on 54 off just 27 balls. He hammered the KKR bowlers all around the park and finished the chase in style with a big shot on the very last ball of the match.

His fearless yet calm batting under pressure not only helped Lucknow Super Giants register a thrilling 3-wicket win but also showed the importance of right mentorship and self-belief in turning young talent Mukul Choudhary into a match-winner.