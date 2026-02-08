From Punjab to Italy’s T20 World Cup dream, Phagwara Pacer Jaspreet Singh’s inspiring journey

Jaspreet Singh, the 32-year-old right-arm pacer from Phagwara, Punjab, is living every cricketer’s dream by representing Italy in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Italian cricketer Jaspreet Singh, a right-arm pacer from Phagwara, Punjab, is living a dream he once thought was impossible. Having migrated to Bergamo, Italy at the age of 10 with his parents 22 years ago, Jaspreet never forgot his roots or his love for cricket. Ahead of Italy’s historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, he opened up about his long road from a small town in Punjab to the global stage.

Tough beginnings in Italy

For Jaspreet’s family, moving to Italy was both exciting and daunting. His father Tirath Singh and mother Jasvir Kaur started life as factory workers in an unfamiliar country with a new language and culture.

“It was a big day for my family when we got the chance to migrate to Italy. But we were a bit anxious too as it was a new country, new language and new culture. Everything was new for us. But I was thinking about how to play cricket which I used to do as a kid in my town,” Jaspreet told PTI.

Cricket infrastructure in Italy was almost non-existent at the time. Jaspreet joined the modest Bergamo Cricket Club and also completed a two-year electrician course to support his father’s work.

Finding cricket through the Gurudwara and a move to England

Indian expats at the local gurudwara introduced him to cricket opportunities. They advised him to go to England for better facilities and turf wickets.

Jaspreet shifted to Birmingham, where he played in the competitive Birmingham & District Premier League. To support himself, he worked as an Uber driver, which gave him flexibility to train and play.

“I used to play in India when I was a kid and I wanted to do that when I went to Italy. But when I went to Italy, there was no cricket there, no real stadiums or grounds which I used to see in Punjab,” he recalled.

“When I came to know about it, I started playing after shifting to England because they had turf wickets, and had to find an alternative to meet the expenses, hence I took to driving Uber.”

Italy debut and historic World Cup qualification

Jaspreet made his international debut for Italy against Norway in 2019. The Azzurri came close to qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup but fell short against Ireland. Their dream came true in June 2025 when they topped the European Regional Qualifiers.

“It is a matter of pride for us. We have been trying for a long time to qualify. And our team has been trying very hard for the last three years. And we are thankful to God that we qualified for the World Cup this time,” he said.

“This team has been the same for the last three to four years. Everyone knows each other and everyone knows their role. And we are still working very hard. We have not only come to participate in the World Cup, we have also come to compete.”

A dream return to India’s iconic grounds

For Jaspreet, playing in India is deeply emotional. He grew up watching legends like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli on these very grounds.

“This is an amazing feeling for us. I have been watching these grounds since my childhood. Our great legends like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have played in these grounds. So, to come here and play in that environment… Chidambaram Stadium (practice matches), Eden Gardens, Wankhede. It is a dream come true for all of us. We feel very proud that we have reached here,” he said.

Learning conditions & hoping for change back home

Jaspreet believes the exposure to Indian conditions and stadium dimensions will help Italy adapt better.

“It is helpful because you get to know the conditions here, what is the dimension and how is the wicket going. What is good about it? Is it good for spin or fast? So, we are checking the conditions. And we have 15 good boys. And according to the wicket, they will play the best combination.”

He hopes the World Cup experience will inspire improvements in Italy’s cricketing structure.

“The players are very good, as they have good skill sets. But the problem there is with the structure. But now, with the World Cup, we hope that the facilities will improve. We have played in Chennai, and now we are going to Kolkata and then to Mumbai. It’s a chance for us to learn about stadiums and wickets and then do the same in Italy. Hopefully, we also can impress with our performances as such occasions do not come often,” he ended.

