From Shubman Gill’s 208 To Rohit Sharma’s 264: Highest ODI Scores By Indian Batters

New Delhi: Star Indian batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday (January 18) played one of the most memorable ODI innings by an Indian batter against New Zealand in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old opener became the fifth Indian batter to score a double century in ODIs and eighth overall in the world. The right-handed batter is the youngest to score double century in ODIs. He faced total of 149 deliveries to score 208 runs, which is the joint-fifth highest individual score by an Indian batter. Here's a look at the top 10 ODI knocks by Indian batters: Rohit Sharma 264 vs SL Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter. He made 264 from 173 balls against Sri Lanka on November 13, 2014, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Virender Sehwag 219 vs WI Virender Sehwag became the second batter in history to score a double century in ODIs. He made 219 from 149 balls against the West Indies in Indore on December 8, 2011. Ishan Kishan 210 vs B'desh Ishan Kishan became the youngest and fastest batter to score a double century. He achieved the milestone against Bangladesh on December 10, 2022, in Chattogram. Rohit Sharma 209 vs AUS Rohit Sharma scored his maiden ODI double century for India on November 2, 2013 against Australia in Bengaluru. In that game, he faced 158 balls and, with the help of 16 sixes and 12 fours, scored 209 runs. Shubman Gill 208 vs NZ Star Indian batter Shubman Gill was on fire for India against New Zealand on Wednesday (January 18) in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old became the youngest batte to score double century in ODIs. He scored a total of 208 runs from 149 balls with the help of 19 fours and 9 sixes. Rohit Sharma 208 not out vs SL Rohit Sharma's third ODI double hundred was against Sri Lanka on December 13, 2017 in Mohali. In that match, he was leading the side and scored 208 not out from 153 balls. Sachin Tendulkar 200 not out vs SA Sachin Tendulkar became the first batter in ODI history to score a double century. He scored 200 not out vs. South Africa in Gwalior on February 24, 2010. Sachin Tendulkar 186 not out vs NZ Before his double century, Sachin's highest score in ODIs was 186 not out, which he made against New Zealand in Hyderabad on November 8, 1999. MS Dhoni 183 not out vs SL MS Dhoni made 183 not out from 145 balls against Sri Lanka in Jaipur on October 31, 2005. It was his highest ODI score. Virat Kohli 183 vs PAK Virat Kohli also scored 183 runs in ODIs. He scored 183 against Pakistan on March 18, 2012, in Mirpur during an Asia Cup match. Sourav Ganguly 183 vs SL Sourav Ganguly's career-best ODI score was also 183, which he made against Sri Lanka in Taunton on May 26, 1999, during the ODI World Cup. At that time, it was the highest individual score by an Indian batter.