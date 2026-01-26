From Struggle to Strike: Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning knock relief India ahead of T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav scored a quick 57 to guide India to a thrilling 10-over chase of 154 against New Zealand at Guwahati. His return to form boosts India’s middle order ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.

suryakumar-yadav

After a tense start to the series, Suryakumar Yadav finally showed why he is one of India’s most reliable middle-order batsmen, steering the team to a thrilling 10-over chase of 154 at Guwahati. The Mumbai batter’s composed approach and big hitting helped India maintain momentum in the T20 series against New Zealand.

Moments after the chase, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell ran up to Suryakumar and playfully inspected his bat – either curious about the weapon that had just demolished his team or paying a quiet tribute to the batter’s skills.

Return of the formidable Suryakumar

Suryakumar Yadav was in spectacular touch, scoring a quick 26-ball 57, following his 37-ball 82 at Raipur in the previous T20I. His recent form had been patchy, going 23 innings without a fifty since October 12, 2024, and often falling early to pacers.

But in Raipur, early wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson gave him time to settle, allowing him to pace his innings carefully. Starting slowly with 10 runs off 10 balls, he soon accelerated, scoring 72 in the next 27 balls, taking apart pacers like Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, and Jacob Duffy with precise and powerful strokes.

Suryakumar’s batting masterclass

Suryakumar unleashed his trademark 360-degree hitting, sending sixes over long-on and behind fine leg, and threading boundaries through point and third man. His innings demonstrated not only his power but also his maturity in pacing the chase.

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar praised the innings: “The knock gave him exactly the confidence he needed. He hasn’t been short of form; he’s been short of runs. He has been batting very well in the nets. He isn’t struggling there. Sometimes, all it takes is a bit of luck to get going. This time, he didn’t even need luck. That innings was exactly what he needed. His confidence is back.”

A calm head at No. 4

In the third T20I at Barsapara Stadium, Suryakumar walked in when India were 53 for 2 chasing 154. With 17 overs and just over 100 runs needed, he took his time, scoring 8 off 8 balls initially, letting Abhishek Sharma attack from the other end.

He cleverly picked his shots against spinners, Glenn Phillips went for 15 off 5, Ish Sodhi 14 off 8, and Mitchell Santner 18 off 8, mostly with sweep and slog shots. His innings ensured India had stability in the middle, providing insurance if the openers failed.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra reflected on his approach: “He seemed to have realised that he needs to spend some time (in the middle). You have to accept that you need runs. Therefore a lot of strokes (to be played) along the ground, and not taking too many chances. More importantly, he never allowed his ego to come in when Ishan Kishan was going hammer and tongs at one end. These are important things as you are not thinking only about this bilateral series, as this is a preparation for the World Cup.“

India’s middle order ready for T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav’s recent performances signal that India now has a dependable No. 4 batter. His form gives the team management relief ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, ensuring balance and depth in the middle order.

TRENDING NOW

With Suryakumar back in rhythm, India’s batting looks well-set, combining aggression at the top with stability in the middle – a crucial factor for big tournaments like the T20 World Cup 2026.