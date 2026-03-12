From T20 World Cup snub to BCCI’s Top award: THIS star set for major honour, his name is…

Despite missing the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad, Shubman Gill is set to receive the BCCI Cricketer of the Year award after a brilliant 2025 season.

India’s men’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is reportedly going to win the BCCI Cricketer of the Year award for 2025. According to The Indian Express, he will receive this top honour at the BCCI’s annual Naman Awards ceremony on Sunday, May 15.

2025 turned out to be one of the biggest years in Gill’s career so far. He finished as the highest run-scorer in international cricket, piling up 1764 runs at an average of 49 across all three formats.

Gill’s stellar 2025: Runs, captaincy & leadership

Gill took over as Test captain from Rohit Sharma and showed real class in the role. He led India to a fighting 2-2 draw in the away series against England (the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy) and a solid 2-0 win over West Indies at home.

He fell ill during the 2-0 home series whitewash against South Africa and missed most of those Tests, but his overall impact was huge.

In ODIs, he got the captain’s armband too, though results weren’t as strong. Before that, he played a key part in India’s Champions Trophy triumph as an opener, scoring 490 runs in the 50-over format.

He was also named T20I vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup, making him one of the few true all-format stars for India. Things didn’t go great in the shortest format, and he got dropped before the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Still, his consistency and leadership made 2025 special – perfect timing for this big BCCI award.

Rahul Dravid to get lifetime achievement honour

Legendary former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid is set to receive the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his massive contribution to cricket.

Dravid’s playing career lasted 16 years, where he became one of the most technically perfect batsmen ever. In Tests, he played 164 matches, scored 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31 with 36 centuries.

In ODIs, he notched up 10,889 runs and 12 centuries in 344 games.

After retiring, Dravid coached India’s Under-19 and A teams to big wins, including the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. He then took over as head coach of the senior men’s team from 2021 to 2024, guiding India to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup victory.

Mithali Raj in line for lifetime achievement too?

The report also mentions that iconic women’s captain Mithali Raj could be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

From 1999 to 2022, she scored 7,805 ODI runs and 699 Test runs, including eight international centuries. As captain, she led India to two World Cup finals before retiring in 2022.

Ayush Mhatre to get Domestic recognition

Young Mumbai talent Ayush Mhatre is also set to be recognised for his strong domestic performances with the Lala Amarnath Award.